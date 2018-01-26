Transcript for New fallout after the sentencing of former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar

Next this evening to major new fallout today after the sentences of former gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar. The entire board of usa gymnastics announcing they will resign, and nearly 20 victims were in one room with our Elizabeth rar G Elizabeth vargas. What they are now demanding. Reporter: They call themselves sister survivors. More than 150 accusers telling their stories and putting Larry Nassar in prison for the rest of his life. Do you think that Larry Nassar got what he deserved? Yes. Reporter: I sat down with 19 of Nassar's accusers, all of them telling me that more needs to be done. Show of hands, how many of you think justice still needs to be done? To who? Usa gymnastics. Usa gymnastics? They have already stripped the karolyi ranch of any status as a training center. Is that enough? They should have done that a long time ago. Reporter: Authorities in Texas tell ABC there is now an investigation of the karolyi ranch run by husband and wife team Bela and Marta karolyi. An isolated training compound for the women's gymnastics team. 2010 national champion Mattie Larson says Nassar abused her at the ranch and that she once smashed her head against the bathroom floor to avoid going back into the toxic environment at the ranch. I was willing to physically hurt myself to get out of the abuse that I received at the ranch. Reporter: The powerhouse pair who shot to fame coaching all-time greats like Nadia comaneci and Keri strug have not been charged with any crime and have not been accused of knowing about the abuse. Last week, usa gymnastics severed ties with the ranch. Today, some of Nassar's victims telling me they wouldn't let their daughters anywhere near the sport. I know some of you are moms. Show of hands, how many of you would allow your daughter to go into gymnastics if she said that's what I want to do? These women want to make sure nothing like this happens to another child. A part of me is still trying to forgive myself for being so naive. Reporter: You don't. There's nothing to forgive. I know, but I just want to wish I could be me and go back in time and talk to me at that age. Reporter: What would you say? I would just hug me. I would just hug me and say, "It's going to be okay and talk to someone." And any 2010 TWN partner with us now, and one of the things, Elizabeth that struck me is so many of the parents said they were in the room when Larry Nassar was committing his abuse because parents across the country put so much faith in these coaches. What are they to do? Especially this doctor because he was the olympic doctor. Many of these gymnasts and their parents felt they were lucky to be able to get the chance to see him. He would block the parent's view if they were in the room, but most of the times, these girls were alone with these coaches. One parent told me in a heartbreaking interview that we aired tonight that she felt, quote, dumb and stupid when she found out what was going on. The gymnasts and at least one gymnastics coach thought what Larry was doing was a real medical procedure. It ends now, and the conversation begins tonight. Nearly 20 brave survivors out to protect the next generation of athletes, that "20/20" guns tonight, and we hope to see you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.