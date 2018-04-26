Transcript for Family of woman who went into medical distress midflight is now suing

airlines saying a doctor on board said they should land the plane early. They did not. Here is ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: This is Brittany oswell, just a day before moving home. But three hours into the flight from Hawaii she is in serious medical distress, according to her family, which is suing American airlines because it did not divert the flight. Someone made a business decision to keep flying a plane when she needed emergency medical help. Reporter: In a lawsuit filed to mark the two-year anniversary of the 25-year-old's death from a blood clot in her lung the family claims the jetliner over Los Angeles when she got sick could have diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, rather than continuing for another 90 minutes onto Dallas. Adding that a doctor on board recommended to the crew to divert three times and that medical equipment including a defibrillator and blood pressure cuff did not work. American airlines did not respond to the specifics and in a statement says it's studying the lawsuit adding we take the safety of our passengersing very seriously. David. Thank you. When we come back, the

