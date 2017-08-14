FBI arrest suspect for allegedly trying to detonate a cargo van outside an Oklahoma bank

More
The suspect is known for making anti-government statements and admiring Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
1:30 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI arrest suspect for allegedly trying to detonate a cargo van outside an Oklahoma bank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49215215,"title":"FBI arrest suspect for allegedly trying to detonate a cargo van outside an Oklahoma bank","duration":"1:30","description":"The suspect is known for making anti-government statements and admiring Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-arrest-suspect-allegedly-detonate-cargo-van-oklahoma-49215215","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.