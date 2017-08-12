Transcript for FBI interviewed 21-year-old gunman back in 2016

There are new developments. New images in the deadly high school shooting in income Mexico. Authorities revealing new information about the gunman who killed two students firing shots through the walls of the classroom as he was in the hallway. Tonight the school custodian who ran through the halls shouting that there was an active shooter. Giving students and teachers time to hide. ABC's Alex Perez in new mention sew Coe. Reporter: Tonight, the horrifying moments as a shooter opens fire inside this new Mexico high school. Everyone get down. We could hear casing hitting the floor. Reporter: The gunman 21 year old William Atchison, scheduled the attack writing "Work at 6:20 A.M. And die at 8:00 A.M. Police say he slipped into the school with students, went to the bathroom and pulled out a 9mm Glock. We do have a possible suspect in the 800-900 building. Reporter: That's where he shot and killed Francisco Fernandez moments. Later, he gunned down Casey Marquez. Casey's best friend distraught, face timing with her mom. I know when I get home that Casey's not going to be here and Reporter: A custodian heard the shots and ran through the halls warning everyone. These people are true heroes. Reporter: Police arrived one minute after the first call for help, Atchinson had already killed himself. He left behind a note, hinting this could have been worse, writing, he would hold a class hostage and go ape -- back in March of 2016 the FBI interviewed Atchinson after he appeared to make a threat about a mass shooting online. And David officials say it's unclear when the high school will reopen. Investigators now combing through a thumb drive and other electronic evidence the gunman left behind. David?

