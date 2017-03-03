Transcript for Federal authorities arrest a suspect in connection with the nationwide wave of anti-Semitic threats

driving conditions dangerous. Thank you. And arrests, Juan Thomas arrested in suspicion of making threats to jewish community centers. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: We saw children from coast to coast suddenly evacuated from jewish community centers and hebrew day schools after getting bomb threats. Tonight, investigators believe this man, Juan Thompson, is behind eight of them. Authorities warn this is just one arrest as they investigate 130 threats across the country. Thompson, seen speaking here about race on a local TV show, I think you can be an effective reporter and cover Reporter: -- Was fired from his job as a reporter for fabricating quotes. Police say they discovered Thomson's threats as part of a cyber stalking investigation. His ex-girlfriend allegedly receiving harassing messages from him since last July. But then in January, when the nationwide bomb threats started, investigators believe he started making his own threats, in his ex's name. Police arresting him in St. Louis. While the motive is unclear the impact is crystal clear. Threatening jewish institutions is an antisemitic act. Reporter: This, on the same day FBI director James Comey met with jewish leaders to talk about bomb threats and those vandalized cemeteries. And David, this is one of the jccs Thompson alleged threatened in Manhattan. He's only been linked to 8 of the 130 threats. If he's convicted, he could face up to five years in prison. Gio, thank you.

