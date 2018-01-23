Transcript for Fiery crash leaves at least one person dead and multiple vehicles damaged in St. Louis

To the index of other news tonight. The deadly pileup in St. Louis. At least one person killed in the fiery crash during rush hour on I-64. Police say a driver killed after cutting off a tractor trailer. Several people injured. Traffic backed up for miles afterward. There is news tonight about the deadly flu epidemic. 6-year-old Emily grace Muth dying of the flu in north Carolina, diagnosed at urgent care, sent home with Tamiflu. Parents calling 911 when she had trouble breathing. They decided to monitor her at home. She died several hours later. He parents tonight stressing the importance of flu shots, which Emily did not have. At least 30 children now have died from the flu this season alone. And another passing to note, the real-life Rosie the riveter. Naomi parker frehley has died. The iconic poster, the symbol of women who answered the call during World War II. The photo of her believed to be inspired the poster she was 96. When we come back tonight,

