Transcript for Fights canceled after McGregor charged with 3 counts of assault

Rob, thank you. Next, professional fighter Conor McGregor now has a court battle on H hands. He was charged in a Brooklyn court todayor a violent attack on a bus load of other fighters. Ta look. Injuring two of them whose battles are canceled because of this. ABC's Adrienne Bankert on what might have set mcggor off. Reporter: Tonight, one of ufc's biggesmes in court. Facing a judge after a may lie outside thbarclays center in New York. Police say mgor committed assault, tossing this hand car into bus full of other fighters, who ar watching stunned. The gss shatters. You can see McGregor try get in, stopped while attempting to throw a metal rail What's wrong with Conor? Reporter: Another Irish fighter throws a chat the bus, and assaults an emplo who trie stop him. It stems from bad blood been McGregor, his friends and a Russian fighter trying T take the E McGregor was strippe of prior the incident. Whoever the argument was withis not injured. Reporter: Hhas been charged with three could wan of assault and one count O criminal felony mischief. He now awaits consequences from E ufc. Two of the fers on board that bus suffered cuts due to E broken glass. In fact,hree of the matches scheduled here on Saturday are canceled because of what went down.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.