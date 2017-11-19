Transcript for Finding deals on one of the busiest shopping days of the year

Welcome back. Thanksgiving is four days away, and we're five days away from Black Friday. But this year, things are changing. Including store hours. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, shoppers hoping to avoid the Black Friday rush can cash in on the deals already rolling out. Walmart with this 55-inch Samsung L.E.D. TV for more than $750 off. And Home Depot offering this Dyson ball vacuum for $325 off. But some experts say it's worth waiting. The best deals are actually after Black Friday. The stores want to get rid of their merchandise. Reporter: Experts tell us Black Friday is a good time to buy electronics and smartphones, but don't buy toys and clothing just yet. Those prices usually go down the closer it gets to Christmas. This year some of the biggest discounts will also be online. Experts recommend putting your wish list in a shopping cart, then holding off until the price goes down to check out. And experts offer this tip for deciding whether something is a bargain or a bust. Stores tend to break even when you see a 10% to 20% discount. When you start seeing 30, 40, 50, even 60 to 75% off, that's when you really get the best deals. Reporter: But if you are hoping to look for the deals on Thanksgiving, many stores tell us they'll be closed for the holiday. Tom?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.