Transcript for Fire department rescues 6-year-old boy stuck in claw machine

Finally, when you're 6, you just want the toy. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: That is a child inside the claw machine, and you can't help but feel for the kid. Mason really wanted a stuffed animal, and was trying to beat the game at this Florida restaurant when he got frustrated and climbed on in. Mason, get in that back corner. Reporter: He couldn't get out the way he got in, squeezing himself through this small trap door. A smile child that is stuck inside of a glass claw game with the stuff animals. Reporter: The fire department had to come with a crow bar to set him free. In a Facebook post, the fire department says, "We love a happy ending and are glad everything worked out. Mom, mason and friends went back to eating didn'ter." The question tonight is, did he get a toy? This evening, the restaurant tells us, they sent him home with four. Steve osunsami ABC news, Atlanta. I hope so. Mason, safe and sound. Good night.

