Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
0:57 | 08/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49023596,"title":"Firefighters battle major high-rise fire in Dubai","duration":"0:57","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/firefighters-battle-major-high-rise-fire-dubai-49023596","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.