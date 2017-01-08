Transcript for Flash flooding in Miami

To the index and to dangerous weather tonight. Three contract workers struck by lightning in Indianapolis. Recovering at the hospital. A police officer performing cpr on one victim until paramedics could alive. Flash flooding in Miami beach. Thunderstorms dumping up to 6 inches of rain. And the extreme heat and fire threat in the west we're following. 38 major fires at this hour. Triple digit temperatures and record highs could be set in parts of the pacific northwest tomorrow. The desperate search for a young couple in California tonight. Rachel wen and gorge while hiking in Joshua tree national park. Authorities are concerned about them trying to survive in triple digit heat. Rescuers battling hot temperatures and rugged terrain. They recovered their vehicle near a park entrance. Your sleep and your weight tonight. People who sleep six hours of sleep a night tend to be heavier. Their waist size also more than an inch larger on average. The research also indicates shorter sleep is linked to high blood pressure. Wouldn't we all like to get a little more sleep?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.