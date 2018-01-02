Transcript for Flu vaccine about 30% effective against predominant strain: CDC

We move on now, and to the deadly flu epidemic. A new report from Canada, just out tonight, finding that the flu vaccine this year is just 10% to 20% effective at preventing infection in Canada. It comes as we learn of the deaths of several more children here in the U.S. And the desperate 911 call, trying to save the life of a 12-year-old boy. ABC's Steve osunsami at the CDC in Atlanta tonight. What's the emergency? He is not breathing. He is not breathing, okay. Reporter: This is the call for help in west palm beach, Florida, for this seventh grader, 12-year-old Dylan winnick. She's going to need to do cpr on the child. I'm going to give her instructions, okay? Reporter: He first started showing flu-like symptoms just 48 hours before this phone call. He's not coming back. He's not resuscitating. Reporter: The medical examiner says that early test results show the boy died of influenza B, which isn't even the strain that has doctors most alarmed this year. In Georgia alone, at least 37 people have died from the flu, including this 15-year-old whose family says she didn't get the flu shot, and this 5-year-old, whose parents are heartbroken. It was a shock to me. It was a shock. Reporter: In the U.S., the CDC says the flu shot is roughly 30% effective against this year's predominant strain. But tonight, Canadian health officials say that figure could be as low as 10% to 20% in Canada. Officials here at the CDC are updating their numbers tomorrow and we expect they'll address the vaccine's effectiveness. David? Steve, thank you. We have one more question on the flu tonight. Dr. Jen Ashton is here. The CDC is going toe address the effectiveness of the flu vaccine again tomorrow. But in the meantime, as Steve reported, Canada saying about 30% effective this year, but you have pointed out over and over again that if you get the flu shot and then still get the flu, it still helps. Reporter: Exactly. And whether it's 10% or 30% effective, it can help reduce the severity of symptoms and serious complications like pneumonia, icu admission, even death. So, 10% to 30% reduction in risk is better than 0%. And we have to remember, flu season goes through April, that's why the CDC is still urging people to get the vaccine. All right, several more weeks of this. Jen, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.