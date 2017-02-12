Transcript for Ford Motor Company issues a major recall

And time now for the index starting with a major warning tonight from Ford. The auto maker recalling more than 20,002,016 explorer SUVs and F-150 pickup trucks. A bolt in the front seat could cause the cushions could become loose which would be dangerous in a crash. Ford says it is not aware of any injuries so far from the defect. And now to an appeal of a high-profile sexual assault conviction. Former Stanford swimmer, Brock turner was found guilty last year of assaulting an unconscious woman after a frat party. His sentence of just six months drew national outrage. Turner is now appealing the conviction, in part, because the judge would not allow testimony to back up his claim that the encounter was consensual. And it was quite a scene today on San Francisco's bay bridge. At the tollbooth there, a truck plowing into several cars and ultima ultimately, the booth itself. A toll collector was killed, and the highway patrol arrested the truck driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and for vehicular manslaughter. He is being treated for major injuries. A passenger in the truck and five other people were also injured. Take a look at this incredible video out of Italy. A water spout off the coast of sanremo, tearing through that harbor there. It looked like a tornado rocking boats and kicking debris around. This went on for several minutes, jumping to land, damaging cars and breaking home windows. Thankfully, no reports of injuries.

