US Embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant' air attack

LONDON -- The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv temporarily closed its doors on Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution," as it warned that a potentially "significant" air strike may be coming.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced," the embassy said in an update.

A picture shows a view of the US embassy in Kyiv on May 18, 2022, as the embassy reopens after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

