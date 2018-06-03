Transcript for Freight train slams into tanker truck carrying hydrochloric acid

evacuations outside Pittsburgh tonight, after a train slammed into a tractor trailer carrying dangerous hydrochloric acid, spilling thousands of gallons on that acid. A toxic cloud could be seen above the scene, triggers emergency evacuations. And here's ABC's David Kerley tonight. Reporter: That tanker truck wrapped around a train is leaking. A cloud of smoke and acid. First responders donning gas masks. Train accident into a tanker truck. It has raptured, tanking some kind of hauling acid. Reporter: It was more than 4,000 gallons of dangerous hydrochloric acid in the truck. The smell started to come into the air. Where I was, it was just a little bit more of an irritant. Smelled like battery acid. Reporter: The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries when the freight train slammed into it at a crossing. Two members of the rail crew suffered respiratory irritation, and even though centerville, Pennsylvania, is rural, 15 homes needed to be evacuated. They were sheltering in place initially, but more for peace of mind, we took them out of their homes. Reporter: Rail officials say the truck pulled in front of the csc freight train late morning at this crossing which is marked with signs, but no crossing Gates. There were more than 2,000 accidents at crossings last year, more than 1oo involving trucks. In this case, officials say a small amount of the acid remains in that truck. Officials say it will take some time to empty that truck and clean up the scene. As for those who evacuated, no word on when they may get back in their homes. David? David Kerley with us tonight. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.