Transcript for Fugitive police officer in Cleveland cut off GPS tracking device

To the index and breaking news in the standoff with a fugitive police officer in Cleveland tonight. Former officer Tommy griffin had been on the run after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend. U.S. Marshals surrounding this home today. Griffin's body was found inside late today. They say he took his own life. The bank robbery foiled near Pittsburgh. Police say John rile rushed into a gun holding a gun. A customer tackling him to the ground, wrest vling the gun away. The is the was arrested. Robert Guillaume has died. He was the first African-American to sing the title role in "Phantom of the opera." He was 89. And mega changes continue coming to megamillions. It will cost more to play beginning Saturday. Have even longer odds. But they say, bigger prizes. Lottery officials raising the price to $2 per ticket. The starting jackpot will be worth $40 million. The odds of winning jumping to 1 in 303 million. Good luck.

