Transcript for Saying goodbye to Bill Paxton

Finally tonight here, with so much attention paid to the oscars, tonight, we celebrate one more Hollywood favorite. Bill Paxton. He was in so many great movies, and his colleagues, Tom Hanks, all remembering him. Here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: He was a Hollywood favorite. Lering of the loss just hours before the oscars. Bill Paxton was a prolific act er known for roles in blockbuster movies like "Titanic." Tell us, rose. Reporter: One of paxton's first big breaks, the obnoxious older brother Chet, in "Weird science." "Do you realize it's snowing in my room!" Reporter: Then aliens -- Game over! Reporter: And later the taking the starring role in "Twister." Tighten your seat belt. Reporter: One of his most critically acclaimed roles, "Apollo 13." Hoouuston, we got a pretty large bang there with the master ala alarm. Reporter: Tributes pouring in, costar Tom Hanks tweeting "Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man." The two also starring in the upcoming movie "The circle," a film that's now paxton's final farewell to the tinseltown. Paxton was just 61 one, after suffering a stroke. He leaves his two children and his wife of 30 years behind. I'm a believer. Kayna Whitworth, ABC news, Los Angeles. So many powerful roles. We celebrate Bill Paxton here tonight. Thank you for watching here on a Monday. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

