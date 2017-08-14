-
Now Playing: 'The Great American Eclipse' airs Monday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on ABC
-
Now Playing: Great American eclipse sparks tourism boom
-
Now Playing: Great American eclipse is nearly here
-
Now Playing: White nationalists organize protest outside Charlottesville courthouse
-
Now Playing: Female motorcycle stunt driver killed in accident on the set of 'Deadpool 2'
-
Now Playing: School video shows young boy with autism dragged down a hallway by teachers
-
Now Playing: FBI arrest suspect for allegedly trying to detonate a cargo van outside an Oklahoma bank
-
Now Playing: Suspected driver in Charlottesville ramming charged with murder
-
Now Playing: New video shows violent arrest in Euclid, Ohio, of officer beating a young man
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
-
Now Playing: NYPD dog recovering from injury during gun bust
-
Now Playing: Man gets replica tattoo of son's burn scars
-
Now Playing: Fisherman rescued from boat after falling overboard
-
Now Playing: Army vet comes back from massive bomb injuries to start Harvard Medical School
-
Now Playing: Peace protests in Guam in light of amped up America-North Korea rhetoric
-
Now Playing: Back-to-school tips for parents and children
-
Now Playing: How to cope if you're not a 'Game of Thrones' fan
-
Now Playing: Parents turn to crowdfunding to support maternity leave
-
Now Playing: How to avoid counterfeit solar eclipse glasses