Transcript for Gunman has taken hostages at largest veterans care facility in US: Police

Who is our person of the week? Good evening, and we begin tonight with that developing headline, the tense standoff, a hostage situation unfolding at this hour. The images coming in from one of the largest veterans homes in America, in napa valley, California. The entire complex on lockdown right now. Right now the FBI and the ATF are on the scene. S.W.A.T. Teams moving across the property, taking positions. Hostage negotiators, we are told, are talking to the gunman who already opened fire. ABC's Matt Gutman leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, S.W.A.T. Teams cornering that hostage taker. There's shots fired. Reporter: All at this sprawling care facility that serves veterans. There was an exchange of gunfire fired by both our deputy and the suspect. There were bullets, many bullets fired. Reporter: Police say a lone gunman with a semiautomatic rifle took multiple hostages at a going away party for employees at a pathway home which serves veterans from the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan suffering with pt PTSD. This man walked in with a gun. My wife and three other women were able to leave like everybody else. I'm kind of on pins and needles now. I'm hoping this gets resolved with nobody getting hurt. Reporter: Three hostages remain inside. I don't know at this time the status of the hostages. Reporter: You can see first responders setting up a triage area with those red and yellow tarps. So far, no reports of casualties as S.W.A.T. Teams continue to secure the area around the building ordering everybody to shelter in place. What's known as the veterans home of California, yountville is a massic complex, the largest veterans care facility in the country. It triggered an enormous evacuation which included a group of to 80 school children nearby. Matt, hostage negotiators have reached the suspect, but so far no word on any demands? Reporter: That's right, David. Hostage negotiators from three separate agencies, including the FBI in that building right now talking to that stpt. The good news is there has been no more gunfire since the early stages of the standoff. As you mentioned, no word yet on demands or a motive, David. Matt Gutman leading us off tonight, and we'll pass more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.