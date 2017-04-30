Hackers hold new episodes and other data from hit Netflix show, 'Orange is the New Black'

The hacking group "The Dark Overload" allegedly stole 10 episodes from a post-production company and leaked them after Netflix refused to pay a ransom.
Transcript for Hackers hold new episodes and other data from hit Netflix show, 'Orange is the New Black'

{"id":47122320,"title":"Hackers hold new episodes and other data from hit Netflix show, 'Orange is the New Black'","duration":"1:37","description":"The hacking group \"The Dark Overload\" allegedly stole 10 episodes from a post-production company and leaked them after Netflix refused to pay a ransom.","url":"/WNT/video/hackers-hold-episodes-data-hit-netflix-show-orange-47122320","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
