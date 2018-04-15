Handcuffing of 2 black men in Starbucks in Philadelphia sparks controversy More Starbuck's CEO Kevin Johnson released a statement apologizing to the two men on behalf of the company and saying he hopes to meet with them to "offer a face-to-face apology." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Handcuffing of 2 black men in Starbucks in Philadelphia sparks controversy This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Viral video of arrests at Starbucks sparks controversy

Now Playing: A possible 'school' attack threat shut down by police in NY

Now Playing: Former homeless woman graduates from law school

Now Playing: Handcuffing of 2 black men in Starbucks in Philadelphia sparks controversy

Now Playing: Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Now Playing: 911 operator who took call from teen who died in van is set to return to work

Now Playing: Police searching for grandmother who allegedly killed her husband and another person

Now Playing: Trump's lawyer is facing criminal investigation and he's due in court tomorrow

Now Playing: Bus driver reconnects separated sisters

Now Playing: Starbucks apologizes to two black men handcuffed and arrested at a store

Now Playing: Wife accused of killing her husband on the loose

Now Playing: Massive storm sweeps across the country

Now Playing: Unanswered questions around the attack on Syria

Now Playing: Syria denounces the U.S.-led attack

Now Playing: Trump calls military action on Syria a 'perfectly executed strike'

Now Playing: Severe weather across the country and deadly tornadoes in the South

Now Playing: Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case convinced more suspects still out there: Part 6

Now Playing: California city to settle with couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case: Part 5

Now Playing: Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case denounced by police: Part 3

Now Playing: Stormy Daniels goes to court Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54487525,"title":"Handcuffing of 2 black men in Starbucks in Philadelphia sparks controversy","duration":"1:23","description":"Starbuck's CEO Kevin Johnson released a statement apologizing to the two men on behalf of the company and saying he hopes to meet with them to \"offer a face-to-face apology.\"","url":"/WNT/video/handcuffing-black-men-starbucks-philadelphia-sparks-controversy-54487525","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}