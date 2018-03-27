Harvard researchers suggest they've reversed sign of aging in mice

Scientists boosted a molecule in the blood, which drops as adults grow older.
0:23 | 03/27/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Harvard researchers suggest they've reversed sign of aging in mice
And the new health study tonight researchers at Harvard Medical School suggesting they have reversed one sign of aging in mice. Scientists boosting a molecule in the blood known as an AD. Which drops as adults grow older they say the increased an eighty actually grows new blood vessels improves blood flow to muscles and boosts your endurance. Researchers hope for the same results. In humans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

