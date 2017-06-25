Transcript for Health officials warn this is the worst year for ticks

Back now with a serious summer threat rising as it gets warmer and people head outside. Ticks carry a host of illnesses and some health officials warn this may be the worst year yet. Here is ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight this little girl who loved to play outside, one of the first victims of tick season. Her grandmother would have one tiny slide out on her yard and she said park? And she would run outside and think that that was her park. Reporter: Doctors first diagnosed 2-year-old Kenley Ratliff with strep throat. Days later she died, reportedly from rocky mountain spotted fever, a disease spread by ticks. Infections from tick-borne disease are on the rise and because of a warm winter, public health officials warn this could be the worst tick season ever. There are seven different ticks that bite people, and they're found in all 50 states. Camps are taking extra precaution. In Connecticut, counselors getting special training to in Chicago, one camp moving out of a heavily wooded area to minimize risk. In New York, we found families also on alert. Is it a big concern? It's a very big concern. We check them every night especially before you go to bed. Reporter: To protect yourself -- use repellant that has at least 20% deet. Check for ticks daily especially under your arms and around ears. And shower right away if you are in a wooded area. And remember, ticks don't jump, fly or drop from trees they crawl up, looking for thinner skin like around the head or neck, so doctors say pay extra attention to those areas, Tom. Stephanie Ramos with good tips. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.