Transcript for Helicopter makes emergency landing in waters off Long Island, NY

To the index of other news tonight, the helicopter making an emergency landing in the water off Long Island, New York. Police and emergency responders rushing to the scene rescuing two people on board. The pilot reporting mechanical trouble to stay afloat. Carrying Shane Mcmahon, the son of the company exec tiff Vince Mcmahon, and no one was injured. Researchers exploring the possible link between pregnant women and antidepressants and autism. They may have a slightly greater risk of having a child with autism. They say stopping treatments during pregnancy may cause a worse risk. We have much more on aur website. And Chris Christie catching some heat. Chris criticized for taking his family to a state beach while it was closed to everybody else, and last night, catching a foul bag ball at a mets game. He gave the ball to a young fan, but the crowd then booed him anyway. Even the announcers joining in. Nice to see him get here from the beach to the ballpark. Christie, a long time mets fan calving heat again.

