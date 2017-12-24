Transcript for Holiday shoppers are running out of time to find the perfect Christmas gift

Time just about running out for Christmas procrastinators. Here's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, we are just hours away from Christmas and Santa isn't the only one dashing around. You look a little stressed and desperate. You look like you're on a mission. I am on a mission. Reporter: This man scrambling for gifts. How old is your son? He's 8. Reporter: Desperately searching for an electric scooter. Checking off most of his list in just minutes. But that electric scooter? I'm sorry, we tried everything. That's what happens when you do the last-minute shopping. Reporter: But sometimes waiting won't put you on the naughty list. Many retailers are offering up big post-holiday deals. Experts predicting discounts up to 30% on video games and up to 60% to 80% off certain clothing if you wait until January. But for those procrastinators like Ralph, sometimes hope is not lost. This is so exciting. You found the scooter. Where was it? Just by the door. By the exit. Reporter: But waiting until the last minute can be risky, some items are so hot and so rare they don't even put them on the shelves. We had to ask for these from behind the customer service desk. This is the final L.O.L. Ball and the last of the fingerlings in the entire store. Tom? Maggie, thank you. Up next, right here when we come back, Serena Williams

