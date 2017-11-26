Transcript for Holiday shopping frenzy continues with Cyber Monday

Back now with the shopping frenzy. And why you may just be hours away from the best deals yet. Here's janai Norman. Reporter: If you didn't find that bargain on Black Friday, you just might on cyber Monday. Tomorrow could be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. History, with Americans expected to spend $6.3 billion. A lot of the cyber Monday deals go live at midnight on Sunday night into Monday. So you could really take advantage of that if you're willing to stay up late. Reporter: And with potential big savings. In travel, clothing, and electronics. One deal already live -- this 4k TV from Walmart on sale, more than 50% off. It's cyber Monday. We need to get busy. Reporter: Target planning 15% off sitewide on top of the ongoing holiday deals. And Amazon is upping the ante, delivering more than 30 "Deals of the day." But act fast, these red-hot deals may not last for long. Retail is performing above expectations. So there's no reason to slash prices to try to cut inventory or try to get you into the store. Reporter: Experts say before you click purchase, use a price comparison app or website like camelcamelcamel.com to make sure you're getting the best deal possible. Tonight, experts also warning shoppers to make sure their computer's security software is up to date and to only buy from secure websites. Tom? Janai, thank you. Still ahead, mayhem at the night club. A dance floor collapsing,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.