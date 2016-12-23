Transcript for Holiday Travelers Threatened by Storms Across the Country

on this busy Friday night. I'm Cecilia Vega in for David. And we're tracking back-to-back storms sweeping across the country as a record number of travellers are on the road and in the air. This is the scene in Los Angeles today, in Denver, the security lines, painful. And in New York, brace yourselves. Cars sliding off the roads in New Mexico. And weather alerts across 23 states. Snow and heavy rain from California to Massachusetts. David Kerley starts us off tonight. Reporter: For some tonight, the holiday road home is a blizzard of snow and ice, with a wreath to keep the spirit in Iowa. It's flooding out west. California, hit hard by rain. Rescuers pulling people from the water. Starting today, more than 93 million Americans expected to hit the roads through the new year. And some of the nearly 2 1/2 million flying today, delayed. Part of it that rain again. Both San Francisco and Los Angeles suffering the most significant delays, averaging more than an hour and a half in the bay area. We got here early to try and beat this. Reporter: And Los Angeles, 90-minute delays, too. We are going to miss our flight. Reporter: L.A.X. Has been plagued with problems for days. The rain, heavy crowds, and construction on its runways. Taking longer for jets to get to and from the gate. Backing up planes, and people. This line is hideous. It's got to be, I don't know, 1,000 yards long. The good thing is, our flight is delayed. Reporter: The airlines say they added 100,000 seats this holiday season to help get travelers home. And David joins us from a very busy Reagan national airport in Washington. For those suffering through these delays, how long are we talking? Will they make it home tonight? That's what everyone wants to know. Reporter: If they're flying out of San Francisco or los Angeles, it's going to be problematic. Big delays, about 2,500 flights delayed today. Thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano, with your eye on two different storms tonight. We've been tracking these for a couple days, and they're just as potent as forecast. Chicago, Milwaukee. By the time it gets to Detroit and Pittsburgh, to Boston, heavy rain. Christmas eve, a blizzard warning posted for the west coast. And the Christmas day blizzard, the east side will be pumped up warm. Mixed reviews on that front. Thank you.

