Transcript for Home surveillance shows a cougar walking up to a couple's window in Wisconsin

To the index of other news on a Monday night. The postal worker shot and killed in Dallas. The police say the driver was found dead in the cab of his mail truck. The vehicle filled with bullet holes. Investigators say the truck crashed into a guardrail after the shooting. No arrests have been made and no word on what led to the shooting. Police are asking for the public's help tonight. Researchers working on a possible blood test that could lead to earlier diagnosis of autism. Scientists analyzing blood for specific proteins associated with the condition. They say the test in its very early stages diagnoses autism with a 92% accuracy rate. The study appears in molecular autism. And the cougar on the prowl. This is in brooksfield, Wisconsin. Home surveillance showing the cougar coming right up to the porch window there. The couple said they had no idea until they looked at the video from front of their house. Responding to several sightings in the neighborhood, authorities are telling everyone to be alert and keep their distance.

