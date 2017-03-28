Transcript for Homecoming for 5-year-old cancer survivor

Finally tonight here, America strong. The little boy who couldn't come home, couldn't see his friends for 18 months. In fact, for much of that time he was quarantined from his own family. He had quite the fight and tonight, quite the homecoming. Take a close look at 5-year-old Carter of Terre haute, Indiana. That smile. He was about to undergo quite a battle. Diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago. He was given a 5% chance of survival. But he was ready for fight. And you for much of that time he had to fight alone, quarantined for a hundred days. He was kept in the hospital for 18 months. Kept from loved ones for his own safety because his immune system was so compromised. His family sending signs as Carter fight a rare tumor. Two bone marrow transplants. A year and a half later he's coming home. What Carter didn't know was that the whole town was waiting. Here we are. Cancer-free as of yesterday. Reporter: Here he comes around the door. His Batman shirt, his cape. When she saw everyone, just look at his smile. All creating a parade. Their shirts reading Carter strong. The family, America strong. I couldn't be more proud of the young man that he is and what he's taught me and I really pray that the cancer staysaway. And he can be a little boy right now. Reporter: One step at a time already proving that this fighter is no match for cancer. Tonight, his parents sending us this photo. Finally home after the whole town welcomed him. We love seeing Carter home tonight. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you in the morning on "Good morning America" and right back here tomorrow night. Good night.

