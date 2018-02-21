Transcript for The host of 'Jeopardy' will be moderating a gubernatorial debate

To the index of other news in the alleged school plot and Whittier California security guard alerted authorities after hearing a student threatened to shoot up his high school. Authorities then discovering an arsenal inside his home including two assault rifles. The third foiled plot we've learned of in just a week. And tonight L extra Beck's new role he's not giving up jeopardy but he is adding a job he's been selected to moderate the Pennsylvania gubernatorial debate in October. He has said he'd love to moderate during a presidential campaign cycle as well. If you commit com Alan.

