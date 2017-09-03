Transcript for Hostages terrified as they are held at gunpoint inside Florida bank

Next tonight, the standoff inside a Florida bank. The daring move by some customers and the S.W.A.T. Teams that then make their move. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The surveillance video of this hostage situation, released tonight by Florida prosecutors, is the heart of their case against 24-year-old Nicholas Humphrey. This is going to be an active shooter inside the bank. Reporter: More than a dozen cameras were rolling when police say he terrorized customers and bank tellers at this Jacksonville credit union in December. It's not clear that he ever asked for money, but the accused gunman is seen plain as day putting his pistol to the head of a customer, forcing these bank employees to their knees, and pushing another to the front of the building. He threatened to kill hostages multiple times. Reporter: This went on for hours until two people hiding in an office made a run for their lives. The distraction gave the swat team the break they needed to storm the credit union. Humphrey's family says he has mental health issues. He's still? Police custody tonight, charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and auto theft. Humphrey is pleading not guilty and appears in court at the end of the month. David. Thank you, Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.