House of Representatives to vote on the Republican health care bill next week

More
As President Trump assures reluctant lawmakers that his bill will pass quickly and by a "substantial margin," voters want to know what will happen to their current health-care plans.
2:13 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House of Representatives to vote on the Republican health care bill next week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46214219,"title":"House of Representatives to vote on the Republican health care bill next week","duration":"2:13","description":"As President Trump assures reluctant lawmakers that his bill will pass quickly and by a \"substantial margin,\" voters want to know what will happen to their current health-care plans.","url":"/WNT/video/house-representatives-vote-republican-health-care-bill-week-46214219","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.