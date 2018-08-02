Transcript for House Speaker Paul Ryan trying to get GOP on board with bipartisan budget deal

There's also developing headline from the hill at this hour. Hard to believe, but this country is on the verge of yet another government shutdown, just hours away now. After president trump saw, let's have a shutdown, senate leaders, of course, came one a plan of their own. No DACA, no dreamers, no wall. Putting that off until later. But tonight, one senator is still talking, standing in the way of the vote, and then, of course, there's the house, too. Just hours left for all of this to pass. Is this about to happen all over again? Mary Bruce on the hill tonight. Reporter: With a possible shutdown just hours away, and a bipartisan budget deal on the table, house speaker Paul Ryan tried to get his party on board. You get some things you like and you give the other side things they like. Reporter: The deal, which comes with a half-trillion dollar price tag, boosts defense and domestic spending, including billions for infrastructure, opioid treatment and the children's health insurance program. But for many conservative Republicans, the huge increase in spending is a nonstarter. This spending bill is a debt junkie's dream. Reporter: What do you make of this deal? Reckless, totally reckless. Reporter: Many house Democrats are opposed, too. They want a promise to vote to protect dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought here as children. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi making her case on the house floor for a record-breaking eight hours. I'm not finished yet. Reporter: Even the speaker was wowed. That was pretty darn impressive. Reporter: Pelosi is demanding a firm commitment for a vote on immigration. Today, Ryan offered this promise. To anyone who doubts my intention to solve this problem and bring up a DACA and immigration reform bill, do not. Reporter: But that's not enough for Pelosi and many Democrats. Tonight, they are standing firm. All right, Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight for us. And Mary, the clock is ticking. Hurdles in both the house and the senate tonight. Reporter: David, this is going to come down to the wire. House leaders tonight are frantically whipping votes, but they are optimistic that this will ultimately pass. But first, it has to clear in the senate. And right now, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky is blocking this vote. He's O the floor now, railing against what he says is out of control government spending. David, this is shaping up to be another long night here on the hill. Late night ahead for Mary Bruce tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.