Transcript for Houston police search for a man suspected of impersonating a police officer

We turn next tonight to the manhunt at this hour for a phony police officer, last seen in housn. Authorities say he dresses as an officer and we're about to show you. He appears to be armed. And he's wanted for several robberies now. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, Houston authorities stepping up their hunt for this man. An alleged serial robber, impersonating a police officer. The suspect, caught in these surveillance images, wearing what looks like a gun and a shirt with the word "Police" on it. He's believed to have hit at least half a dozen drugstores in the Houston area since September. When he walked into a pharmacy flashing a gun and demanding controlled substances. Cameras picking up a star tattoo on his neck. Authorities tonight warning residents to exercise extreme caution if they spot the suspect. David, police say, if you question the authenticity of an officer, look for identification, like a department name, a badge or even a name tag. Investigators in this case say the suspect had none of those.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.