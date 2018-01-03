Transcript for HUD chief Ben Carson cancels $31K office furniture order

set for $31,000. They're not canceling that order, but how do they explain the price tag in the first place? ABC's Mary Bruce, tracking your money tonight. Reporter: It's the department that's supposed to look out for the poorest Americans, but tonight, the housing agency is under fire for its own alleged lavish spending. There's a lot more money in the private sector than there is in the government. Does it mean that the government isn't still going to be a major player, but we just want to make sure we get bang for the taxpayers' dollar. Reporter: A spokesman says housing secretary Ben Carson didn't ask for his staff to spend more than $31,000 on opulent dining furniture for his office. Well above the $5,000 limit. Tonight, that order, canceled. Carson is one of six trump administration officials under scrutiny for allegedly wasting your taxpayer money, funding trips, first class tickets, even a $30,000 secure phone booth for an office. Just weeks ago, a scathing report found veterans affairs secretary David shulkin misled ethics officials and cost taxpayers $122,000 on a European tour. In July, shulkin and his wife traveled to Copenhagen and London. 3 1/2 days were spent in official meetings. The rest of the ten-day trip, mostlysightseeing. They even went to wimbledon. I went and I did not lock myself in the hotel room. I went out and I went to various historic and other sites. Every penny of that was paid for by me. Reporter: Investigators say shulkin and his wife treated one V.A. Staffer as a personal travel kons rarj. Then, there's treasury secretary Steve mnuchin who took this costly government jet to Kentucky, where he and his wife viewed the eclipse. The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, has been criticized for his frequent first class travel. But tonight, he says, from now on, he'll be flying back in coach. As for secretary shulkin, he has since paid back the government the cost of his wife's travel and those wimbledon tickets. David? Mary Bruce, you'll stay on it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.