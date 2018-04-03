-
Now Playing: Nor'easter targets East Coast, heavy snow expected in West
-
Now Playing: What is a Nor'easter storm?
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter slams East Coast as West Coast soaked by powerful storm
-
Now Playing: Massive cleanup along the East Coast after deadly nor'easter
-
Now Playing: Nor'easter brings massive storm surge and flooding to East Coast
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands of people still without power after monster nor'easter
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers vow to remain on strike
-
Now Playing: Deadly avalanche claims the lives of two snowmobilers
-
Now Playing: Florida State Senate rejects ban on assault rifles, approves arming teachers
-
Now Playing: Olympic figure skaters Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon talk Oscars
-
Now Playing: Wolfgang Puck shows off special Oscars treats
-
Now Playing: Searching for clues in the mysterious disappearance of young actress in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: Snow boarder buried alive and rescued in California avalanche
-
Now Playing: Storm leaves thousands of travelers stranded
-
Now Playing: Restaurant employee takes on 3 gunmen in attempted robbery
-
Now Playing: Man rescued from avalanche that buried him under snow for 6 minutes
-
Now Playing: Longer lasting flu vaccine is being tested in clinical trials
-
Now Playing: Man buried in snow after avalanche gets dug out