Transcript for Ikea Tentatively Agrees to Pay $50M in Deaths of 3 Toddlers

Next tonight here, with millions of Americans shopping for the holiday, a consumer alert tonight. The furniture train IKEA agreeing to a tentative $50 million settlement after the deaths of three children. Their families claiming they died when a dresser fell on top of them. ABC's Linzie Janis on the recall and the concerns tonight over furniture and heavy items, TVs toppling over, and the simple kit that might protect your family. He was an amazing little boy. He was the light of our lives. Reporter: Jackie collas' son, Curren, was tragically killed when an IKEA dresser like this one fell on him. He wasn't alone. Three families sued IKEA, and tonight, their lawyers say a $50 million settlement has been reached. These were completely preventable accidents. Had eikea made its furniture stable and safe like other manufacturers, none of these kids would have suffered the terrible death that they did. Reporter: The tentative settlement comes just six months after 29 million IKEA dressers were recalled due to tipping hazards. Under the recall, customers could return some models or get anchor kits to secure dressers to the wall. Tonight, a reminder. The government recommends securing all top-heavy furniture, regardless of brand. Every 24 minutes in the U.S., a child goes to the emergency room because of a tipover incident. David, IKEA says that settlement is not yet been approved by a court, and so, it can't comment at this time, but those families say they are glad to have the legal action behind them. David? Linzie Janis, our thanks to you tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.