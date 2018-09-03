New images released from ferry bombing in popular Mexican resort town

Princess Cruises told its guests that it had canceled all tours using the ferries.
for American tourists. Families headed on vacation to Mexico. The U.S. State department reporting, quote, credible information about a threat to playa del Carmen near cancun. ABC's James Longman tonight from Mexico. Reporter: Tonight, the U.S. Taking action. Closing its consulate in the popular Mexican tourist town of playa del Carmen. This as new images surface of the bomb that rocked this ferry here just weeks ago. The Mexican TV network "Televisa" showing a homemade explosive device with a detonator and power supply. More than two dozen people were injured in the explosion, five Americans among them. Now the U.S. Is taking action, they claim it's not related to the ferry bombing. Just days after that explosion, a second bomb was found, unexploded, beneath another ferry owned by the same company. As a result, princess cruises telling its guests they've canceled all tours that make use of those ferries. As well as closing the consulate, the new U.S. Security alert prohibits government employees from traveling to playa del Carmen. This emphasizes to tourists to do vacation here, exercise caution, and if they do need help, to know how to contact their nearest U.S. Embassy or consulate, Dave.

