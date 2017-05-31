Transcript for New images of Tiger Woods' car following his DUI arrest

To tin dex and the moment police found Tiger Woods in his car. Just south of Indian creek parkway. His car, moments ago, police releasing this dashcam video showing officers giving woods a field sobriety test. Two flat tires, woods admitting he had taken four prezripgs drugs including vicodin The massive highway fire in Denver. The injured driver was pulled from the burning wreckage. Hundreds of vehicles halted for several hours The new health headline about blood pressure tonight. Researchers said lowering blood pressure may further reduce stroke and heart attacks. More on our website.

