Transcript for Influenza kills 7-year-old boy; overcrowded hospitals forced to use tents

Next, to the especially dangerous strain of flu, spreading across the country tonight. A major spike in new cases. The flu now spreading across 46 states. Hospitalizations doubling in just a week. And in hard-hit California, they are setting up tents now in some places. And tonight, this question. How effective is the flu vaccine this year? And if you haven't received the shot yet, should you still get it. How quickly does it make a difference? ABC's kayna Whitworth from California. Reporter: Tonight, hospitals overflowing, incoming flu patients doubling in the last week alone. Overcrowded hospitals forced to use tents. E.R. Cases triaged in the hallway. We're so busy that paramedics are spending a good amount of time in this hallway. Reporter: The outbreak deadly. 7-year-old Cisco glavez died from the virus. His mother devastated. I never expected it, he was very healthy. Reporter: In California, 27 people under the age of 65 have died since October, compared to just four last season. Nationwide, over 41,000 cases reported. Widespread flu activity spreading to all but four states in the last month. Arkansas and Texas, the hardest hit. This is, I would say, the worst flu season that I've seen. Reporter: Early reports estimated the flu vaccine as 10% effective against the deadliest strain. The CDC now estimates effectiveness at roughly 30%. All right, so, 30%. Kayna Whitworth with us live tonight from one of those overflow tents. As you just mentioned there, the vaccine may be 30% effective, but doctors are saying you should get it, not just for you, but the people around you. How soon does it actually kick in? Reporter: David, every doctor I spoke with said you should absolutely get the flu shot and it's not too late. Even though it takes a couple of weeks to kick in and be at full strength, it can lessen the severity. David? Kayna Whitworth with us

