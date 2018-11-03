Transcript for An injured hiker in California was rescued by helicopter

Now to our "Index." The dramatic images coming in from northern California. The hiker injured near the Oregon border. Hoisted high in the air by state highway patrol rescue. Officials say she's expected to be okay. And the possible crack in a cold case dating back 32 years. The body of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin discovered in the fall of 1986. Detectives investigating since then. Michael hand now being brought in for prosecution. The victim's sister, now a police colonel, saying the family is grateful. And now to declassified video believed to reveal a Navy jet's encounter with a ufo. Pilots zeroing in on an unidentified object in 2015. The third department of defense video appearing to capture interactions with mysterious aircraft. The Pentagon has acknowledged a secret program investigating such sightings. Officials say the program was shut down in 2012. This video appearing on a website urging renewed investigations. Now to the capital of Kentucky, for this unusual sight. A controlled implosion of the capital plaza tower to make way for a new office building. The rights to detonate the building auctioned off on Ebay, with proceeds going to a charity helping foster children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.