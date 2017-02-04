Transcript for Inside the cockpit with the Thunderbird pilots

inside an f-16. Fasten your seat belt. Your world is about to start spinning. That precision. Those maneuvers and life risking stunts. Pilots the F-16s? The air force's best, the thunder birds. It makes people say, how did they do that? Reporter: This captain pilot remembers this moment just five years old, watching the team in action. They are not there to show off. Their mission is to hymn recruit for the air force. When you see them operate, the heart and soul they have for their job, sells itself. Reporter: The pilots may take all the glory but there is an entire operation to showcase the power of the air force. Does this view ever get old to you guys? No, never. Reporter: So they took me inside the f-16 fighter jet. Even customizing it for me. Getting in was the easy part. Taking off at 500 miles per hour? A much different story. Inside the cockpit of this $30 million jet, you instantly feel the power. The power of gravity. It's called the G force and it takes a proper breathing technique to not pass out. Keep squeezing. Keep squeezing. Reporter: He hit nine Gs over Florida's space coast. That is the equivalent of nine times your body weight crushing you. Here come the Gs. Feels like you're being squished. Then came the rolls. One, two, three. Whoa! Four. And then at times, another thunderbird was just five feet next to us and then inches above us before looping right over us. Captain Eric speedy Gonzalez navigating with the hand controls. And the canopy, the space is very tight. Part of my training was how to bail out if we had an accident. Have you ever had a member of the media have to bail out? Not that I know of. Reporter: Good to know. In the air, nothing to panic about. Except one last trick speedy had for us. A lop where at one point, we were completely upside down. We want to thank fem their the rare access. Thank you for being with us. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Happy to be on the ground. Have a great evening.

