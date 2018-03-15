'Instant bridge' that collapsed in Miami supposed to last 100 years

More
Officials said an engineering company was conducting a stress test on the span.
1:50 | 03/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Instant bridge' that collapsed in Miami supposed to last 100 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53784554,"title":"'Instant bridge' that collapsed in Miami supposed to last 100 years","duration":"1:50","description":"Officials said an engineering company was conducting a stress test on the span.","url":"/WNT/video/instant-bridge-collapsed-miami-supposed-100-years-53784554","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.