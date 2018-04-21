Transcript for Insurance warning for home owners

Back now with an insurance ring for homeowners. Drikes, are you sure your insurance will cover your loss? Some families are now learning the hardy. ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Ravagedts of California wine country in 2017 left not onevastation but frustration that's still being felt ton We are all izing thatur homeownenss not adequate. Reporte Lauren an John Thompson's home going from this, to this, their entire neighborhond everythg they owned,one. They say one of their first calls was to their insurance agent who told them, their four-bedroom home was covered for $770,000. And our home had just been appraised in junr $715,000 so, we thought that that was enough. Ter: But thece rebuild much higher than the appraisal. Estid to cost arly $200,000 more than insurance D cover. On top of that, without a full inventy, their iur compy will only reimburse them R belongings lo. Nd our STO I one of thousands. Reporter: Experts say it's a good idea tock in with your insurance company every year to if you need additnacoverage. Plusey recomme keeping an updated record of what you own. Just go around and take a video liy of your stuff, make sure you open up th draw look behind things, in the ga and other places where you H things. Reporr: They recommend storing those images cloud. As for the thompsonshey still plan to rebuild. To

