Intense rain triggers an avalanche of water and mud in Colombia

Three rivers overflowed, sweeping away families with young children and elderly grandparents in their beds as they slept.
1:21 | 04/01/17

Transcript for Intense rain triggers an avalanche of water and mud in Colombia
Marci, thank you. Moving oversales to the devastating images coming out of Colombia. Intense rains triggering an avalanche of water and mud. Families with young children and elderly grandparents swept away as they slept in their beds when three rivers overflowed. ABC's Stephanie Ramos with the latest on rescue efforts. Reporter: Tonight, more than 100 people killed and hundreds more missing as mudslides devastate a southern town in Colombia. Mud and debris crashing into homes, killing people in their sleep. Heavy rainfall caused three rivers to overflow, triggering an avalanche of water, wiping out entire neighborhoods. Survivors say the avalanche of water was so strong, it shook buildings. Bridges like this one, toppled. At least 154 people confirmed dead. 220 more missing. And at least 400 hurt. Villagers desperately digging for survivors. Soldiers making their way through the destruction, carrying bodies on makeshift stretchers. Through muddy waters, this baby, safely rescued. Colombia's president flying in soon after the disaster to oversee rescue efforts. Colombian authorities are right now trying to move people out of the town, because there's a threat of more dangerous flooding. Tom? That entire town wiped away. All right, Stephanie, thank you

