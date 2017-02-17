Transcript for Intense stand-off between a man with a rifle and police in Oakland

shortly. Meanwhile, a tense standoff in oak Laland, a man taking shots, pointing at the police helicopter. Here's Neal Karlinsky. Reporter: The first images from news helicopters were terrifying. A man sitting in the window of a home pointing a rifle outside. Shot fired. Shot fired. Male, white, blue sweater. He just shot at us multiple times. Reporter: It was around 9:00 A.M. And callers were flooding 911 with reports that the man was shooting wildly. This was a very dangerous situation. Reporter: At least one patrol car had bullet holes in the windshield. But police say none of the officers were hit. The officer was driving down the street when he or she came under fire. Reporter: The man later walking out of the home, at one point clearly pointing his rifle at helicopters overhead. His behavior was bizarre. Stopping and spray painting obscene graffiti on a garage door and a car. Residents were told to shelter in place. As the news helicopter came around the house, the man seen on the ground. His rifle next to him. A police sharpshooter took him down. Sniper saw him, took a shot, so he's down in the driveway right now. Still moving. Reporter: The suspect is listed in serious condition tonight. There's still no known motive. Police say it's lucky no one el was hurt. Thank you. And from Florida, a felon on probation, back behind bars.

