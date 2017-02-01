Transcript for Investigators Release Video Revealing the Face of the Alleged Killer in the New Year's Massacre in Turkey

We want the turn overseas with authorities closing in on a suspect with that new year's massacre in Turkey. This obtained today. It shows the face of the killer, and of course, that surveillance video showing the gunman firing outside that club. Tonight, new details about how he got away, and how some of the survivors, including one American, made it out alive. ABC's Alex Marquardt is on the scene in istanbul tonight. Reporter: New images tonight of the man being hunted by Turkish security forces. That chilling video of the suspected terrorist -- still not publicly identified -- walking through a central square in istanb istanbul. At one point, smirking. He's believed to be the one who started firing an automatic weapon outside the popular, upscale Reina nightclub on new years. He then raced inside and over the next seven minutes, coldly murdered at least 39 people. In this image, he appears to be taking off his jacket. Sources telling us they believe he changed in order to help in his escape. He's later seen wearing lighter clothing. Then they suspect he limped while fleeing the club in order to blend in. From the club, appearing to take a taxi under half a mile away. He gets out warily, his eyes darting around and walks away slowly. In his wake, a massacre. Dozens were wounded, including American Jake raak, who said he pretended to be dead. He left istanbul today. All I can say is it's a massive tragedy. This is very unfortunate. Reporter: We met 18-year-old Omer ozturk who was at the club with six friends. He told us there was chaos as constant gunshots rang out, people stampeding, crushing each other, many jumping into the waters next to the club. ISIS said their soldier carried out this attack because of a terror against them in Syria. And saying the club was targeted because it was hosting a party for, quote, "Christians celebrating their apostate and the sad part is almost all of those killed were muslims. Thank you. Next president-elect trump is back in New York after his

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.