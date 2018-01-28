Transcript for The IRS warns Americans about the high risk of scammers stealing refunds

Back now with a major alert as tax season gets under way. A new scam looking to cash in on your return. Tonight, how you can best protect your refund. Here's Kenneth Moton with "Your money." Reporter: A warning tonight from the irs about the high risk of bogus filings to steal your tax refund. One potential reason -- that massive equifax credit bureau data breach. Hackers in 2017 obtaining the personal and financial information for 145 million people. You have a cornucopia of information which is enough to give anyone all the ammunition they need to file a false tax return. Reporter: 1,500 data breaches last year compromising people's sensitive information. Tax experts say credit freezes or monitoring won't stop tax related identity theft. If they have the name and date of birth and a social security number, they're off to the races because they can create a fake w-2 form. Reporter: Seattle resident Katie van fleet, a victim of the equifax breach. She and her attorney telling us they are looking ahead to tax season after thieves already opened up fraudulent lines of credit in her name. I did what I could to protect myself, but in the same way I still feel helpless. Reporter: New this tax season, the irs has placed a verification code box on all official w-2 forms to help with authentication. The code, generated by the employer, and will appear on your w-2. And those at risk, urged to follow their tax status on the irs' website. But Tom, the biggest tax tip tonight for people, the irs says beat the crooks and file your tax return early. The agency will begin to accept 2017 returns tomorrow.

