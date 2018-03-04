'I've seen the Promised Land': Martin Luther King Jr. delivers final speech

ABC News will be in Memphis Wednesday for the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
0:29 | 04/03/18

Transcript for 'I've seen the Promised Land': Martin Luther King Jr. delivers final speech
And fifty years ago today Dr. Martin Luther King delivering would be his final speech saying he has been to the mound top. And this god. Seeing. The promised land. I may not get badly do. Well won't do them all tonight. And we have a get through the promised land. And a programming note we will be live in Memphis tomorrow night for the fiftieth anniversary. Of his assassination.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

