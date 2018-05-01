Transcript for 'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek taking a medical leave of absence

Next tonight, that health scare for Alex trebek taking a leave of absence as he recovers from brain surgery after a fall. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, speaking a shade more deliberately than his normally peppy clip on jeopardy -- we learn Alex trebek is taking a medical leave from the show. During the holiday break, I had a slight medical problem. Subdural hematoma. Blood clots on the brain caused by a fall I endured about two months ago. Reporter: Trebek suffering complications checked into a hospital for brain surgery. Subdural hem tomato mas are pools of blood on the brain. They can go unnoticed. Trebek has been hosting "Jeopardy" for 33 years. I expect to be back in the studio taping more "Jeopardy programs very, very soon. He could start taping as early as this month. Now the symptoms of a subdural hematoma range from dizziness or a light headache to the severe like seizures. David. Great to hear from Alex trebek. We wish him well. When we come back, the headline from the CDC, they will tell the

